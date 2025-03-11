Alessia Cara talks Brampton roots, new album ‘Love and Hyperbole’ and upcoming tour

In this episode of The Hot Mic with Kat and Dave from 91.5 The Beat, Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara shares her thoughts on her decade-long career in music. From the release of her debut album Here to the evolution of her creative process, Alessia opens up about how personal experiences shape her songwriting. She also discusses her growth as an artist and how she finds inspiration in both her roots and her journey. She speaks about her deep connection to Canada and the changes in her hometown of Brampton, Ontario, with Dave Blezard, a fellow Brampton native. Alessia reflects on the special moments that continue to inspire her, including unforgettable performances around the world. With the release of her latest album, Love and Hyperbole, Alessia explores her artistic transformation and how she now embraces more freedom in her music-making.