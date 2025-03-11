Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Alessia Cara talks Brampton roots, new album ‘Love and Hyperbole’ and upcoming tour

By Catherine Ferguson Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 12:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alessia Cara talks Brampton roots, new album ‘Love and Hyperbole’ and upcoming tour'
Alessia Cara talks Brampton roots, new album ‘Love and Hyperbole’ and upcoming tour
Alessia Cara talks Brampton roots, new album ‘Love and Hyperbole’ and upcoming tour
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In this episode of The Hot Mic with Kat and Dave from 91.5 The Beat, Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara shares her thoughts on her decade-long career in music. From the release of her debut album Here to the evolution of her creative process, Alessia opens up about how personal experiences shape her songwriting. She also discusses her growth as an artist and how she finds inspiration in both her roots and her journey. She speaks about her deep connection to Canada and the changes in her hometown of Brampton, Ontario, with Dave Blezard, a fellow Brampton native. Alessia reflects on the special moments that continue to inspire her, including unforgettable performances around the world. With the release of her latest album, Love and Hyperbole, Alessia explores her artistic transformation and how she now embraces more freedom in her music-making.

Sponsored content

AdChoices