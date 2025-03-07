Rental car leads Winnipeg cops to more than $5K in drugs at traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a rental car was being used for drug trafficking after they discovered a wealth of contraband in a rented Hyundai Elantra on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the area of Smith Street and York Avenue around 7:45 p.m. after receiving complaints that a vehicle had been driving erratically.

After pulling the vehicle over and conducting a search, police say they uncovered a total of $5,400 in cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin and fentanyl, as well as a Glock 9-mm handgun, a can of bear spray, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials, and cash.

Four men between the ages of 29 and 30 were arrested, each facing multiple drug charges. One man, 29, was handed a total of 14 charges, such as possession for the purpose of trafficking, weapons possession and failing to comply with release conditions.

Two of the suspects remain in custody, while a third was released on an undertaking and the fourth was released on an appearance notice.

