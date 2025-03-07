Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Rental car leads Winnipeg cops to more than $5K in drugs at traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City councillor speaks on fixing Winnipeg drug crisis'
City councillor speaks on fixing Winnipeg drug crisis
RELATED: Winnipeg city councillor Cindy Gilroy talks about what is needed to improve the city's drug crisis this year, and says we are using an old strategy and it's not helping the problem on the streets. – Jan 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say a rental car was being used for drug trafficking after they discovered a wealth of contraband in a rented Hyundai Elantra on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the area of Smith Street and York Avenue around 7:45 p.m. after receiving complaints that a vehicle had been driving erratically.

After pulling the vehicle over and conducting a search, police say they uncovered a total of $5,400 in cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin and fentanyl, as well as a Glock 9-mm handgun, a can of bear spray, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials, and cash.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Four men between the ages of 29 and 30 were arrested, each facing multiple drug charges. One man, 29, was handed a total of 14 charges, such as possession for the purpose of trafficking, weapons possession and failing to comply with release conditions.

Two of the suspects remain in custody, while a third was released on an undertaking and the fourth was released on an appearance notice.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba father tours province with drug use prevention campaign'
Manitoba father tours province with drug use prevention campaign
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices