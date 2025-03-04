Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek suspect after armed Pukatawagan home invasion

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 4, 2025 3:15 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are looking for Triston Bear, 27.
Manitoba RCMP are looking for Triston Bear, 27. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect in an armed home invasion in Pukatawagan.

Police said they were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, where they found a damaged front door and learned that a man armed with a machete had allegedly broken into the house and threatened a woman, 27.

There were young children in the house at the time, but no one was injured, police said.

RCMP are now seeking Triston Bear, also 27, who was already the subject of an arrest warrant for an unrelated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pukatawagan RCMP at 204-553-2342 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

