Here’s how to plan an unforgettable March Break with the kids

March Break is the perfect time to get creative with the kids, whether it’s making meals fun with adorable food cutters, engaging them in educational play, or gathering everyone around for family game night. We’ve curated our top picks to make this break a fun-filled and unforgettable experience for the whole family. Read on to start planning your week!

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Cozy House Building Kit Let your little builder’s imagination soar with the LEGO cozy house set. With three houses to build and endless ways to customize, your child can create their dream home, whether it’s a family house, canal house, or lakeside getaway. $79.86 on Amazon

French/English,Talking Flash Cards for Ages 2+ March break is the perfect time to make learning fun with these bilingual flashcards! Your little ones will love practicing French and English while exploring animals, colours and more with exciting sounds and interactive features. $29.99 on Amazon

31 Pcs Vegetable Fruit Cutters Shapes Set Get creative at mealtime with this fun cutter shape set. Whether you’re making cookies, cakes, fruit, veggies, or sandwiches, it’s the perfect way to turn mealtime into a fun activity that might just make them more excited to eat their veggies. $19.99 on Amazon

Taco vs Burrito Get ready for a deliciously fun time with Taco vs Burrito, the fast-paced card game where you create wild meals to win! Perfect for family game nights, this exciting and quick-to-learn game will have everyone laughing and competing for victory. $24.99 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush Unleash your little one’s creativity without the mess with the Crayola colour wonder magic light brush. Perfect for kids, this mess-free painting set lights up as they paint, turning every stroke into a magical masterpiece. $36.14 on Amazon (was $39.67)

Complete Candle Making Kit Looking to try something new? Unleash your creativity and craft beautiful, scented candles with this all-in-one kit that’s perfect for beginners and experts alike. From lavender to jasmine, enjoy making candles that smell amazing and look gorgeous—this kit makes DIY fun and easy for everyone. $84.99 on Amazon

Battle Golf Royale Pro Training Set Bring the whole family together for some friendly competition with this fun golf chipping game set. Whether you’re practicing your skills or just enjoying a game, it’s perfect for players of all ages and skill levels—indoors or outdoors. $46.99 on Amazon

Exploding Kittens Original Edition Exploding Kittens is a hilariously unpredictable game where you’ll dodge exploding kittens and try not to get caught in the mayhem! With simple rules and wild, quirky cards, it’s the perfect game to bring the fun to any hangout or family night. $24.99 on Amazon

