Police arrest seven alleged human trafficking suspects

On Human Trafficking Awareness Day Saturday, Winnipeg police say they were able to get some alleged offenders off the streets.
As part of a proactive offender sweep, the police’s Counter Exploitation Unit was able to arrest seven men in the West End aged 27-50 years old and charged them with obtaining sexual services for consideration.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Several people working in the sex trade were offered community resources.
Trending Now
Police say if you have information regarding exploitation concerns in your community, you can contact the Counter Exploitation Unit at 204-986-3464.
- Woman, 19, facing attempted murder charge in 6-year-old’s stabbing in Halifax
- ‘Outrage’: Child stabbed multiple times by 19-year-old in downtown Halifax: police
- French authorities detain 4 after stabbing linked to Islamic extremism
- Police officer, gunman dead after hostages taken at Pennsylvania hospital
Comments