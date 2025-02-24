Menu

Crime

Police arrest seven alleged human trafficking suspects

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 8:27 pm
Police arrest seven alleged human trafficking suspects
On Human Trafficking Awareness Day Saturday, Winnipeg police say they were able to get some alleged offenders off the streets.
On Human Trafficking Awareness Day Saturday, Winnipeg police say they were able to get some alleged offenders off the streets.

As part of a proactive offender sweep, the police’s Counter Exploitation Unit was able to arrest seven men in the West End aged 27-50 years old and charged them with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Several people working in the sex trade were offered community resources.

Police say if you have information regarding exploitation concerns in your community, you can contact the Counter Exploitation Unit at 204-986-3464.

