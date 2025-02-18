Athletic wear we’re loving

Send this page to someone via email

Staying active this winter isn’t hard with the right gear. From cozy zip ups, to ultra-stretchy leggings, lightweight hoodies, and everything in between. We’re adding these active wear finds to cart and can’t wait to feel energized with healthy habits. Read on to spruce up your athletic wardrobe.

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip The Lululemon scuba oversized funnel-neck half zip is the perfect mix of cozy and chic. With its oversized fit and soft fabric, it’s the ultimate go-to for those laid-back, chilly days. $128 at Lululemon

High Waisted Leggings for Women These high-waisted yoga pants with tummy control will contour and script you in all the right places. Equipt with pockets, these ultra-stretchy leggings will be your go-to athletic piece for lounging, working out or running errands. $29.99 on Amazon

TnaLIFE™ Atmosphere Flare Hi-Rise Legging These high-rise kick-flare leggings take your style to the next level with a smooth, flattering silhouette and a wide waistband. Made from the soft, sweat-wicking LIFE fabric, they’re perfect for looking chic while staying comfy. Grab them while they’re on sale! $38.99 at Aritzia (was $78)

Dry Fit Moisture Wicking T-Shirts If it’s time to refresh his wardrobe, these versatile moisture-wicking t-shirts are perfect for runs or gym days, featuring a reflective strip on the left sleeve for enhanced visibility in low light, keeping his workouts safe no matter the time of day. $36.99 on Amazon

limit zip longsleeve Ever wondered how to get that Range Rover mom look? The limit zip from Aritzia has you covered, with sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you cool and fresh. $54.60 at Aritzia (was $78)

Everyday Cap Sleeve Crop Top Stay cool and comfy during your workout with this ultra-lightweight top, designed for maximum breathability. The capped sleeves and cropped hemline pair perfectly with high-waisted leggings. $32 at Gymshark

Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie This soft jersey pullover hoodie from Lululemon will get endless wear from the man in your life. Cozy, soft and lightweight, this piece looks just as good as it feels – perfect for both lounging and layering. $98 at Lululemon

Under Armour Men's Running Shoe These Under Armour running shoes are built for comfort and speed, with a breathable mesh to propel you forward. With a flexible outsole and durable design, they’ll keep you moving smoothly mile after mile. $79.98 on Amazon (was $89.98)

New cheeky hi-rise 5 Inch short These high-rise cheeky bike shorts are designed to hug your curves and keep you comfy with their sweat-wicking, breathable fabric. The updated fit and flattering waistband offer freedom to move while giving you a sleek, supportive feel all day long. $33.60 at Aritzia (was $48)

