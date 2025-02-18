Menu

The Curator

Athletic wear we’re loving

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 18, 2025 6:12 pm
1 min read
athletic wear View image in full screen
We're adding these active wear finds to cart and can't wait to feel energized with healthy habits.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Staying active this winter isn’t hard with the right gear. From cozy zip ups, to ultra-stretchy leggings, lightweight hoodies, and everything in between. We’re adding these active wear finds to cart and can’t wait to feel energized with healthy habits. Read on to spruce up your athletic wardrobe.

 

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip
The Lululemon scuba oversized funnel-neck half zip is the perfect mix of cozy and chic. With its oversized fit and soft fabric, it’s the ultimate go-to for those laid-back, chilly days.
$128 at Lululemon

 

High Waisted Leggings for Women
These high-waisted yoga pants with tummy control will contour and script you in all the right places. Equipt with pockets, these ultra-stretchy leggings will be your go-to athletic piece for lounging, working out or running errands.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

TnaLIFE™ Atmosphere Flare Hi-Rise Legging
These high-rise kick-flare leggings take your style to the next level with a smooth, flattering silhouette and a wide waistband. Made from the soft, sweat-wicking LIFE fabric, they’re perfect for looking chic while staying comfy. Grab them while they’re on sale!
$38.99 at Aritzia (was $78)

 

Dry Fit Moisture Wicking T-Shirts
If it’s time to refresh his wardrobe, these versatile moisture-wicking t-shirts are perfect for runs or gym days, featuring a reflective strip on the left sleeve for enhanced visibility in low light, keeping his workouts safe no matter the time of day.
$36.99 on Amazon
limit zip longsleeve
Ever wondered how to get that Range Rover mom look? The limit zip from Aritzia has you covered, with sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you cool and fresh.
$54.60 at Aritzia (was $78)

You may also like:

Stanley Quencher H2.0 – $46.00

Fruit of the Loom Mens Eversoft Fleece Sweatpants & Joggers with Pockets – $18.72 – $20.40

Barbell Squat Pad – $29.99

Two Piece Long Sleeve Yoga Outfit – $36.99

 

Everyday Cap Sleeve Crop Top
Stay cool and comfy during your workout with this ultra-lightweight top, designed for maximum breathability. The capped sleeves and cropped hemline pair perfectly with high-waisted leggings.
$32 at Gymshark
Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie
This soft jersey pullover hoodie from Lululemon will get endless wear from the man in your life. Cozy, soft and lightweight, this piece looks just as good as it feels – perfect for both lounging and layering.
$98 at Lululemon

 

Under Armour Men's Running Shoe
These Under Armour running shoes are built for comfort and speed, with a breathable mesh to propel you forward. With a flexible outsole and durable design, they’ll keep you moving smoothly mile after mile.
$79.98 on Amazon (was $89.98)

 

New cheeky hi-rise 5 Inch short
These high-rise cheeky bike shorts are designed to hug your curves and keep you comfy with their sweat-wicking, breathable fabric. The updated fit and flattering waistband offer freedom to move while giving you a sleek, supportive feel all day long.
$33.60 at Aritzia (was $48)
You may also like:

Seamless Leggings with Padded Stretchy Sports Bra – $38.99

Cotton Ankle Socks – $25.99

Sweat Band Waist Trainer – $40.95

Peach Bands Core Sliders – $24.99

More from The Curator
