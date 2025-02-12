Menu

Crime

Robberies, bear spray attacks result in charges against 2 Calgary youths

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 4:15 pm
Two Calgary youths face charges of robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon following a series of recent cellphone thefts in the community of Braeside. View image in full screen
Two Calgary youths face charges of robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon following a series of recent cellphone thefts in the community of Braeside. Global News
Calgary police say two youths face charges of possession of a dangerous weapon and robbery, following a series of cellphone robberies in the southwest community of Braeside.

The youths, aged 12 and 16, cannot be named under the Young Offenders Act.

Investigators say one of the robberies took place in January of 2025 ,when a woman attempted to sell her iPhone through an online posting.

She arranged to meet a potential purchaser around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, in the 11,000 block of Braniff Road S.W.

When she got out of her vehicle she was met by two young boys who stole her phone and sprayed her with bear spray before they took off on foot.

She reported the information to police who also received complaints about two similar incidents on Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, the CPS robbery team executed a search warrant at a residence in the community of Braeside.

Investigators seized five cellphones, three cans of bear spray, a pellet gun, clothing believed to be worn during the robberies and $22,000 worth of new clothing believed to be stolen.

A 12-year-old male has been charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of failure to comply.

A 16-year-old male is charged with three counts of robbery and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.

They will appear in court on Feb. 28.

Police are also asking anyone with information about these, or similar incidents to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.

