Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Manitoba premier cites need for affordable electricity rates as rate hike floated

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 7:39 pm
2 min read
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg on May 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg on May 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba hydroelectricity rates must remain affordable, partly in order to help people switch from other fuels and protect the environment, Premier Wab Kinew said Monday.

Kinew was asked for his thoughts on a new opinion poll commissioned by Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro. The survey cites aging infrastructure and gauges people’s reactions to a number of scenarios, including higher electricity rates that would work out to an extra $9 a month for the average residential customer.

“The most important thing when it comes to electricity rates in Manitoba is keeping it affordable,” Kinew said, without getting into any specific numbers.

“If we want to make investments in a low-carbon future, if we want to have climate-change mitigation, the way that we’re going to do that is by making it affordable for the average person to be able to make that switch in the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kinew’s NDP government promised a one-year rate freeze on electricity in the last election, and Manitoba Hydro has said it will ask provincial regulators to keep rates frozen this year. The utility has yet to reveal what it will seek for 2026 and beyond.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Manitoba Hydro has repeatedly said it needs money to maintain and upgrade infrastructure. Jay Grewal, a former chief executive officer who was let go a year ago, warned that new generating capacity could be needed as early as 2029.

Manitoba Hydro saw its debt triple in 15 years as two megaprojects ran a combined $3.7 billion over budget. More recently, expected annual surpluses have turned into losses, partly due to dry weather and reduced water levels.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives said Monday the utility is deep in debt and a rate freeze this year may only make things worse.

“A rate freeze today will mean rate shock tomorrow, and this poll is an indication of that coming for Manitobans,” Tory hydro critic Lauren Stone said.

Manitoba Hydro said the poll is simply taking the pulse of the public and does not outline any firm plans.

Another question the poll asks is whether people might switch their use of large appliances to evenings or weekends, if it means saving money on monthly electrical bills.

Story continues below advertisement

Some other provinces already have such a system, often called time-of-use rates, where charges are higher during the day and lower at night.

Sponsored content

AdChoices