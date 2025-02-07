Aiden’s Radiothon Story

Back in April, just before his 17th birthday, Aiden had been feeling run down and tired. He figured it was an iron deficiency as he struggled with in the past, but he went for his routine bloodwork to get checked out. Soon after, his mom Laura received a call from the doctor saying his platelets and neutrophils (a type of white blood cell) were critically low and that she needed to take her son straight to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

He was given antibiotics for a potential infection while specialists ran tests including a bone marrow biopsy. The biopsy came back normal and in fact, his platelet numbers were climbing without other medication. However, within two weeks, Aiden was back in hospital. The same thing happened again. His platelets and neutrophils had dropped dangerously low.

For several days, specialists performed a battery of new tests and continued IV antibiotics while they searched for a diagnosis suspecting an autoimmune disease. Doctors believe a case of mono may have triggered his immune system to go into overdrive. He was eventually diagnosed with ITP (low platelets) and neutropenia – his immune system doesn’t have the right ratio of infection fighting cells and he began treatment with steroids and Intravenous immunoglobulin therapy (IVIG).

In Aiden’s case, his platelets drop on a monthly cycle, so it has radically changed how he lives his active life. He has had to learn how to schedule his fun activities like skiing during a time his platelets are expected to be high enough, in case of injury. He does this through regular bloodwork and close monitoring by his team at the hospital, including pediatric immunologist Dr. Nikki Wright. While a normal platelet count is between 150 and 400, Aiden’s have gone as low as four. When they go below 20, he returns to the hospital for IVIG treatments.

While he once dreamed of being a police officer, Aiden has had to change direction and now has his sights set on a career in film or broadcasting when he graduates. He and his family are grateful to live here with the Alberta Children’s Hospital as his lifeline when needed and have access to his team of specialists.