Aubrie’s Radiothon Story

Aubrie surprised her parents by making her big debut into the world early, and she spent the first six weeks of her life in NICUs at Foothills Medical Centre and Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge. After going home with her family she was a happy and healthy baby girl until around 18 months old. When her mom Santana noticed she was falling behind on some milestones, they visited their pediatrician in Lethbridge, Alberta. Bloodwork indicated Aubrie’s potassium was critically high and they needed to go to the Emergency Department immediately. Santana rushed her daughter to the nearest hospital as Aubrie’s blood pressure was spiking.

At the hospital, an ultrasound determined something was wrong with Aubrie’s kidneys. Santana, who also works at the Lethbridge hospital as a NICU nurse, knew that the best place for little Aubrie was at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, where she could receive specialized pediatric care that wasn’t available in their home community. She asked they be transferred, and the next day they were brought to Calgary by ambulance.

This was one of the hardest days of Santana’s life, but she knew they were in the best hands at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, and she felt supported and comforted by the staff. They began in Unit 3, but Aubrie was later moved to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), and underwent MRIs, a biopsy and genetic testing. Doctors helped resilient Aubrie get well enough to go back home. Aubrie’s genetic test found she has nephronophthisis – a rare, genetic kidney disease that causes end-stage renal failure. While Aubrie waits for a transplant, she comes for monthly appointments at the Alberta Children’s Hospital to keep her healthy and off dialysis for as long as possible, including blood pressure and kidney function management.

Aubrie has also required specialized surgeries, which doctors were able to do all at once to minimize the potential for harm because she has reacted poorly to anesthetic in the past. Aubrie underwent a vision surgery to correct strabismus, a condition in which your eyes don’t line up with one another, as well as had a G-tube and ear tubes inserted all at once.

Aubrie’s family is still in the midst of their journey, but is so thankful for the doctors and nurses who are providing the best possible care and helping them through difficult times.