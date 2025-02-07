Mira’s Radiothon Story

Mira was inquisitive, adventurous girl whose life was characterized by wonder. She used this sense of wonder and curiosity to fuel her many passions, such as reading, crafting, board games and animals – especially sloths and the ‘weird’ ones that no one else seemed to care about, like pangolins, weevils, shrimp, bats and spiders – as well as to foster the same curiosity in those around her.

In 2022, following a seizure and two MRIs, Mira was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive brain cancer: atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour (ATRT). Despite how large Mira’s tumour was, pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Clare Gallagher successfully removed the entire mass in a seven-hour surgery at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Mira began multiple rounds of chemotherapy to try and keep the cancer at bay. The chemo was harsh and at various points during treatment, she suffered through nausea, neuropathic pain and hair loss. During her second round, an infection resulted in a three-month admission at the hospital. Though this was a difficult and lonely time for Mira, her parents Bridget and Aaron speak fondly about the special people who made the stay a little brighter: Matt, Harrison and Linh from the Child & YoutH Interactive Media Program (CHIMP) were always up for video games; Child Life Specialist Shannon would come hang out for bingo nights; Sparkle the Clown put on magic shows; and Marc the Music Therapist would visit with different instruments for Mira to play – together they even composed a song about the things that made her happy.

Mira’s cancer returned – multiple tumours across her brain and spine. She underwent a month of radiation, which made her even more nauseous. Though the radiation worked on some tumours, others were unaffected. She began oral chemo, which caused her to lose her hair for the second time. As Mira’s health began to significantly decline, she and her family were able to go on a wish trip to Costa Rica so she could meet sloths and later, following more radiation, they were able to visit Vancouver Island to go whale watching. Though these were heavy and challenging trips to take, as Mira was losing her vision, mobility, appetite and energy, they still created some important memories for Bridget, Aaron and her brother, Titus.

Mira’s final two days were spent at Rotary Flames House, the pediatric hospice across from the hospital. Though short, their stay allowed the family to be together and present, without worry or responsibility for Mira’s condition or medical needs. The Rotary Flames House team cared compassionately for the whole family – meals were taken care of, Titus had people to play board games with, their beloved dog Ripley was by their side and of course, Mira’s comfort was top priority. She passed away on October 11, 2024.

Mira contributed to advancing knowledge by donating her tumour for research and participating in a University of Calgary study about the effects of physical activity in young people with cancer. Bridget and Aaron are passionate about sharing their girl’s story and carrying on her legacy. They are grateful for the many different specialists at the hospital and Rotary Flames House who played important roles in her life.