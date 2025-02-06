Sadie’s Radiothon Story

Sadie Walker wants other people to know that there is so much life on the other side of treatment for an eating disorder. Sadie’s mental health plummeted during the pandemic, she was isolated, constantly working out, and her family noticed a big change in her eating habits. Sadie says she became a shell of herself.

These behaviours got worse over time, and eventually led Sadie’s parents, Bonnie and Richard, to bring her to the emergency room. Her heart rate and blood pressure were both critically low, and she was admitted to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for anorexia treatment. At first, she didn’t feel like she needed or wanted help or treatment. However, the incredible doctors and nurses knew how to talk to the “real Sadie” and she began accepting treatment. It took time and patience, but she now knows just how much they were helping her. This time period, she says, changed the trajectory of her life.

While undergoing a mix of mental and physical treatment – refeeding and mental health treatment – Sadie’s nurses would spend time with her, paint her nails, play Yahtzee and do her hair. They were also there for Sadie’s mom Bonnie, whether that was to check in with her, or to offer a hug. That care is why Sadie, Bonnie and the rest of their family refer to the staff who work at the Alberta Children’s Hospital as “angels.”

Sadie spent five weeks in inpatient care and another 11 weeks in the Eating Disorders day program. When she entered, she felt like she was alone and she didn’t see a future, but she says the Alberta Children’s Hospital helped show her how much support she really has, and everyone at the hospital, from the doctors, the nurses and the health care aides helped her laugh and feel happy again. Now, more than a year after receiving that treatment, Sadie has aspirations of becoming a nurse at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, to help other kids like her, and she wants to be an advocate for mental health.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, help is available through the following resources: