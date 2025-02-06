Alexis’ Radiothon Story

Diagnosed with a mitochondrial disease (Leigh Syndrome) in 2014 with other diagnoses to follow, Alexis, 15, has had to adjust to a reality unfamiliar to most peers – using a wheelchair to get around, for instance, and being fed through a G-tube, the many medical appointments with many doctors, and the need for additional supports.

In the midst of treatments, rounds and routine, Art Therapy offers Alexis a vital escape and a way to express big feelings.

The simple act of drawing, painting, or crafting can provide comfort and a sense of normalcy, helping kids to cope with their experiences and emotions. Art becomes a bridge between their inner world and the challenges they face, giving them a voice and a creative outlet that can ease stress, foster resilience, and just be a kid. And it’s all thanks to our donors.

Community support allows this creativity to flourish. Part of the incredible Child Life Service team that also oversees Music Therapy and Horticulture Therapy, art therapists provide individual and group sessions for inpatients and day treatment groups.

At the heart of art therapy is the art studio, a fun and vibrant oasis bursting with creative and crafty supplies for kids like Alexis.

“It’s pretty cool,” says Alexis, who favours the Sharpie and paints over other mediums. “I think everyone could benefit from art therapy. I think there are a lot of kids in my school who would like it.” One of her favourite pieces is a mixed medium of a beautiful sandy beach she created during an art therapy session.

“We go monthly for appointments and this particular project was to create a place that was calm, a place she could visualize and go to when she gets anxious,” says mom, Jodi Lea. “Art therapy has been a way for Alexis to connect and build relationships with therapists, without the stress of traditional therapy modes. Using art, she has learned many strategies to help manage stress and anxiety. She can share big feelings by learning and creating new pieces. It’s an expressive outlet for things that are hard to put into words.”

“Without art therapy, I’m sure Alexis would not be where she is today: a funny, 15-year-old able to face nervousness and fears and make friends with confidence.”