Madden’s Radiothon Story

Madden is no stranger to the Alberta Children’s Hospital. It’s been part of his life since before he can remember. At age two, specialists here saved his life after discovering through donor-funded DNA sequencing technology he had a rare immune disorder known as IPEX that if left untreated, would have been fatal. His only cure was a bone marrow transplant (BMT). He needed two, and thankfully, big sister Everleigh could be one his donors. Thanks to community investments, this hospital is a leader in bone marrow transplantation. He has been thriving ever since, enjoying his life as a typical hockey loving boy. In 2022, he was the Champion for the Alberta Children’s Hospital, helping share the message of the life-saving care our generous community makes possible.

Then, two years ago, Madden began a whole new journey with the hospital after a painful lump appeared on the bottom of his foot. He was sent for an MRI and the results revealed the lump was a tumour and a biopsy discovered the shocking news that it was a rare cancer called Retiform hemangio endothelioma. While his parents had learned Madden would have a risk of developing cancer because of the previous chemo treatments leading up to his BMTs, this type of cancer was not on the list. While understandably upset by the news, Danielle and Pat, and Madden, knew he was in the right place at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Thankfully, his Oncology and Plastic Surgery team had a plan. In October, the tumour, which measured the size of a golf ball, was successful removed. Because it was so large compared to the size of his foot, plastic surgeon Dr. Frankie Fraulin had to use synthetic tissue like material called BTM to build up his foot where the tumour was. He had to keep his foot propped up for a few weeks at home, then, about a month later, Dr. Fraulin performed a skin graft using a piece of Madden’s thigh. For three months, just as hockey season was ramping up, Madden had to miss practices and games and use crutches because he couldn’t put weight on his foot as it healed. He returns to the hospital for scar management and physiotherapy and is doing so well, he’s back on the ice with his hockey team!

While the cancer is a type that does not spread, it has a tendency to return to the same spot, so Madden will be closely monitored with regular MRIs, likely for the rest of his life. Despite having this unexpected second journey with the hospital, his family are grateful for the care once again, and the specialists who are with them each step.