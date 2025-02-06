Stephen’s Radiothon Story

Stephen is the middle of five kids and loves his family, friends, and loves to go fishing, hiking and camping. It was a diagnosis that came last July which changed everything: Hodgkin Lymphoma. It’s a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which protects the body from infection. Instead of playing games with his friends, Stephen’s life revolved doctor appointments, chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

It was a lot for Stephen and his family to endure – thankfully, they found support, answers and love from experts at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Almost immediately, a care team assembled to lay out a plan that involved four rounds of chemotherapy as well as 17 rounds of radiation. He spent 28 days in hospital and would require many outpatient appointments, and a PICC line.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Story continues below advertisement

He found comfort and distraction with donor-supported Child Life specialists who would bring toys and Lego sets for Stephen to keep occupied. Sometimes they would play games – other times they would offer to help with his homework. It was during this time Child Life introduced the Beads of Courage to Stephen. To help build resilience for children dealing with serious illness, the hospital provides Beads of Courage to help children tell the story of their unique health journey. Child life specialists work with the children to mark each treatment, procedure, milestone and celebration with a colourful bead or meaningful symbol. Kids can use their beads to share what they have experienced – it’s both therapeutic and empowering for those who participate.

Stephen’s parents were already familiar with the Alberta Children’s Hospital – Stephen and his siblings have a blood platelet dysfunction, which impedes the blood’s ability to clot. His youngest sister is also being seen by the Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic.

Stephen’s last round of chemotherapy was before Christmas. Though his journey continues with monitoring and follow-up, Brandi, Stephen’s mom, says their family feels good knowing they have caring experts there with them every step of the way.