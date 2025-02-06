Wylder’s Radiothon Story

Shortly after welcoming their twin boys Oakley and Wylder last summer, Stacey and Graham learned their babies had a rare genetic mutation. Both spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Foothills Medical Centre where they were born, but in the weeks that followed, it became clear Wylder was much sicker. He was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease, a serious condition causing inflammation and scarring in the lungs.

Wylder was transferred to the Edwards Family NICU at the Alberta Children’s Hospital and later, as he got bigger, the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). Due to his fragile state and the various types of respiratory support he’s needed since birth, Wylder has spent the entirety of his life in hospitals – he’s never been home. On January 2, Wylder had an operation involving two different surgery teams: one to insert a G-tube for feeding, the other to perform a tracheostomy – cutting a hole in his windpipe, allowing him to breathe through his neck.

The tracheostomy means Stacey and Graham are one step closer to being able to bring their little guy home. However, caring for a child with a trach is a lot of responsibility and they would first need to understand everything and feel confident managing it before he could leave hospital. Thanks to community support, the Alberta Children’s Hospital is home to the KidSIM pediatric simulation program, where families like Wylder’s can practice skills specific to their child’s condition on lifelike mannequins. Stacey, Graham and three of Wylder’s grandparents received personalized training from a respiratory therapist, who helped them understand exactly how a tracheostomy works and how to insert, change and clean the tube. Then, they practiced hands-on emergency scenarios and learned contingency plans. The training has provided new levels of independence for Wylder’s family. First, being able to eventually take him home. Second, providing the same level of training to grandparents, so that Stacey and Graham can rest assured there are more people prepared to manage Wylder’s care. “This training was beyond life-changing,” says Stacey. “It has given us so many opportunities.”

Since his early days, Stacey says Wylder has always had a special connection to music. “When he’s fussy, music catches his attention and calms him,” she says. So, when one of the Alberta Children’s Hospital’s music therapists, Colleen, stopped by the NICU to see if she could play for Wylder, the answer was an obvious yes. “He absolutely loved it and WE loved it,” says Stacey. “It was so special and so soothing. We really noticed Wylder was just locked in, staring at Colleen.” After moving to the PICU, Wylder met Marc, another of the music therapists. “It was so nice to see Wylder forget everything he was going through and just focus on Marc,” says Stacey. Brother Oakley is also a fan, when he visits, and even for Stacey and Graham, having a short reprieve from the medical journey to just sit and decompress is a gift. “It’s an instant recharge for me,” says Stacey.

Though Wylder’s start in life is not what his parents had pictured, programming at the Alberta Children’s Hospital has been a shining light during an otherwise stressful time. Knowing both the KidSIM and music therapy programs are supported through generous members of our community is even more special.