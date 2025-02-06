Winnipeg cops investigate Princess Street stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing that took place early Wednesday morning on Princess Street.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Princess around 2 a.m, where they found the victim, 37, with a serious lower-body stab wound.

He was given emergency medical treatment at the scene, then taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477).