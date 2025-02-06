Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Winnipeg cops investigate Princess Street stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 6, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing that took place early Wednesday morning on Princess Street.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Princess around 2 a.m, where they found the victim, 37, with a serious lower-body stab wound.

He was given emergency medical treatment at the scene, then taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say'
New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

