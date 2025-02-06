Merrick’s Story

One month after Merrick was born, his mom, Lindsey, felt that something wasn’t quite right with her baby boy. He’d become colicky and there seemed to be something different about the shape of his head. While their first trip to emergency department (ED) didn’t reveal anything serious, his condition worsened and he became extremely lethargic and started vomiting.

When his worried parents returned to the ED, Merrick was taken for an ultrasound of his head. It showed that he was experiencing a buildup of fluid on his brain. He needed immediate surgery to install a shunt to drain the fluid that his body could not. It was shocking to hear words like “hydrocephalus”. “We didn’t speak that language yet,” says Lindsey. “We were grateful there were people who knew what they were talking about and had a plan to fix it quickly!”

While they hoped it could be a quick fix, unfortunately, in many cases with a shunt, there is a high risk of failure or infection as it’s a foreign piece of hardware placed inside the body. Merrick did contract an infection, the hardware needed to be removed and eventually replaced after IV antibiotics. From that point on, the shunt functioned perfectly with event-free check ups every two years until he was 12 years old.

At 12, Merrick’s shunt failed and needed to be replaced. While this was disappointing, it was not unexpected. He was offered the option of a new procedure to create a hole in the base of his brain for the fluid to drain naturally without a shunt, but since the procedure came with different risks, his parents let him decide what he wanted to do. He chose the traditional shunt as that was what he was most familiar with and it had worked well for such a long time.

Unfortunately, this past fall, at 14 years old, Merrick started having some severe abdominal pain. It was discovered that his shunt was draining into what had become a cyst. When surgeons drained the cyst, they found infection which meant the entire system needed to be removed again.

While he was being treated in hospital for the infection, his neurosurgery team suggested that this might be a good time to test the viability of the surgical procedure they had presented before – one that would eliminate the need for shunt hardware. Since an external drain was in place, it would allow for the team to test if the procedure would work for Merrick and potentially be a lifelong solution that would avoid the risk of infection. Merrick agreed and over the course of a stay in hospital this past December, the team did the surgery and Merrick is now “cordless” and his brain is draining naturally on its own.

Lindsey is so grateful for the expert care that Merrick has received all along from Dr. Hader and the entire neurosurgery team. Dr. Hader’s confidence and guidance gave them reassurance that they were in the best possible place. Merrick is back on the ice and playing hockey again…and even enjoyed a trip to Ottawa to watch the World Juniors with friends over the holidays.

It was 2023 Radiothon listeners who helped buy critical neurosurgical endoscopes to make the procedure like the one that Merrick had possible at our hospital. “It’s kids like Merrick who benefit from this kind of equipment,” says Lindsey. “I’m so grateful that the community recognizes the importance of ensuring our experts have the best possible tools! It’s made all the difference for our son.”