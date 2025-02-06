Iain’s Radiothon Story

Nearly three years ago Sam knew something was wrong when her son Iain started retreating from friends and family, acting less like himself and falling behind in school – something unusual for the smart teenager who had been excelling academically for most of his life. After some prodding, Iain opened up to his parents and told them he was struggling with his mental health and suicidal ideation. They brought him to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, which marked the start of a long journey. Together with a nurse they made a treatment plan, which included therapy for Iain. However, even with therapy, Iain continued to struggle and felt overwhelmed. This brought Sam and Iain to The Summit: Marian & Jim Sinneave Centre for Youth Resilience for the first time. Established thanks to generous community support, The Summit offers mental health supports for young people, like a safety plan for Iain. Despite the initial help he’d received, Iain reached a crisis point in March 2024. He told his family he needed to stay home from school. After dropping his brother off for school, Sam had a feeling that something was wrong and she needed to speak to Iain immediately – she went to his bedroom and found a suicide note on his bed. Sam says she went into solution mode immediately – and together she and Iain decided to go to The Summit. Despite being rattled, Sam says walking into The Summit, note in hand, they felt like they were there to be taken care of. “We’re so grateful for the level of support that was there,” Sam says. The team decided that the next steps included a referral to the Alberta Children’s Hospital. He was assigned a team of mental health professionals who followed him throughout his journey, helped find the right dosage of medication and diagnosed him with Depression and Social Anxiety Disorder. After two nights at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, he was transferred to the Child and Adolescent Addiction and Mental Health and Psychiatry Program at Foothills Hospital and, after two weeks in that program, he moved to care at the Ptarmigan Day Hospital at The Summit. This service helps youth shift gradually from around-the-clock care to eight-to-10 hours of daily intensive therapy. After receiving the support they need during the day, kids can sleep in the comfort of their own beds at night.

Today, at almost 18 years old, Iain is a year past that experience and while he has mental health ups and downs, Sam says he has the supports he need to manage and keep going. She says their entire family is so thankful for the mental health care they received, which saved her son. Sam is especially grateful for The Summit, which she describes as a “gift to the community” and all those who stepped up to make it a reality.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and are feeling alone, you are not. There is help. Please reach out and call the Distress Centre at 403-266-1601. You can also find walk in mental health support at The Summit, 7 days a week from 9am – 9pm. Visit AHS.CA/THESUMMIT for more information.