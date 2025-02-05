Roxy’s Radiothon Story

When you meet Roxy, you will think she’s the happiest 10-year-old girl in the world. She’s social, chatty and funny. On the inside, she struggles with depression and difficult thoughts and has tried to end her life, twice.

Roxy’s journey with the Alberta Children’s Hospital began when she was just a baby. She was born with a rare genetic condition. As a result, she required several reconstruction operations to help her kidneys and urinary tract function properly. Genetic testing two years ago discovered a chromosomal defect that caused the malformation of her kidneys and urinary tract. It also found a microduplication of chromosomes that can cause neurodevelopmental conditions such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and mental health issues.

The first time Roxy self-harmed, she was only six years old. She was at school and next thing her mom knew, she was being transported to hospital in medical distress. She spent time in the ER, but it wasn’t until a few years later following two weeks of treatment at The Summit, when she was admitted to the Mental Health Unit at the Alberta Children’s Hospital for more intensive care. Thankfully, she has been able to receive exceptional care and support in the Day Treatment Program since November. She is dropped off each weekday morning and attends the program for the full day, which involves taking classes at the Gordon Townsend School. After trying so many other programs, Kat says they feel so thankful for this one at the hospital that Roxy looks forward to going to each day.

Story continues below advertisement

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She is proud of how hard her daughter has worked in learning how to manage her ADHD impulse control and support her mental health and to her incredible care team consisting of a psychologist, psychiatrist, occupational therapist, Child Life specialists, and speech and language pathologist. “There, she feels like they are hearing her. No one treats her differently there.” Kat and Char also appreciate how the program takes care of the whole family, through Family Therapy.

Roxy is proud of who she is and proud to be on Radiothon to represent kids like her. While sad to be leaving the program in January, she and her parents are leaving hopeful for her future, and with memories of playing the Calgary Flames in a game of wheelchair hockey and visiting with Santa who flew to the hospital via STARS helicopter in December.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and are feeling alone, you are not. There is help. Please reach out and call the Distress Centre at 403-266-1601. You can also find walk in mental health support at The Summit, 7 days a week from 9 am- 9 pm. Visit AHS.ca/THESUMMIT for more information.