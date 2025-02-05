Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Promo

Aiden’s Radiothon Story

By Brianna McPherson Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 7:00 pm
2 min read
Aiden’s Radiothon Story - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alisha and Liam are the proud parents of Aiden, who has right hemiplegia cerebral palsy (CP). Their journey to finding Aiden included five years of fertility treatments, three painful miscarriages and a miracle embryo adoption.

 

Aiden was born nine weeks premature amidst a traumatic delivery and sustained life-threatening head trauma. He suffered two different strokes shortly after birth.

 

Aiden’s prognosis was filled with uncertainty, and expectations were that Aiden would neither walk nor talk.

 

Aiden spent his first two months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of an area hospital. Alisha and Liam brought Aiden home, carrying shattered dreams for this baby they so desperately wanted. They faced the unknowns with Aiden amidst the ongoing COVID pandemic in 2020, stifled by social distancing, which compounded the isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The family found help at the Alberta Children’s Hospital through multi-faceted medical disciplines. Liam describes the Children’s Hospital’s role as that of “quarterback” for Aiden’s care.

 

The focus of Aiden’s care has been rehabilitation to help Aiden improve mobility, physical functioning and quality of life. As dad emphatically says, Aiden’s name means “the fire within,” and with the support of specialists at the hospital, Aiden has found his voice, passion and confidence innate within himself.  “He is adamant about sharing that passion with the rest of the world. Today, he walks, talks and runs, and engages in ways we never dreamt possible.”

Trending Now

 

In March he will go for a surgery to improve his eyesight, and the hospital will continue to quarterback his care needs. Liam states that the care Aiden receives in Calgary is a big reason the family chooses to lay their roots in Calgary. “We are privileged for the care that Aiden receives in Calgary and Canada. I don’t know where else in the world Aiden would have access to the services he’s been exposed to at such an early age.”

Aiden’s Radiothon Story - image

Sponsored content

AdChoices