Marko’s Radiothon Story

Marko is a clever 13-year-old boy who loves swimming, reading books, going for walks along the river and snacking on sushi. His mom, Lina, loves his great sense on humour and beautiful laugh. However, throughout his life, Marko has dealt with a lot of things that many other kids haven’t. He is non-verbal and has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a neurological condition called apraxia and intellectual disabilities.

Leading up to his 12th birthday, Marko started to become increasingly agitated and his behaviours became more and more aggressive – even violent. It’s suspected that this was prompted by a change in hormones as he began puberty, says Lina. As his aggression escalated and eventually reached a crisis point, Lina knew that for his own safety – and hers – they needed help right away. She took him to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, where he was put in a high-observation room and then admitted to the mental health inpatient unit.

Marko lived on the unit for seven months. While there, he was not allowed to have personal belongings for safety purposes, but he was given a beautiful handmade quilt, meant to provide a sense of comfort and ownership in an otherwise difficult time. Throughout his stay, staff worked hard to find the right combination and dosage of medicines to help control his aggressive behaviour. He worked with an occupational therapist and family counsellor, who also met daily with Lina, offering her parental support. “It was if I was welcomed into a family,” she says. Marko was able to take part in schooling at the Gordon Townsend School at the hospital until he was ready to be discharged.

After seven months, Marko was doing so much better and ready to transition back to his home and community. Thanks to the advocacy of his hospital team, Marko received a place at Christine Meikle School, which supports kids and teens with complex learning needs. The team has also advocated for Marko to be approved to eventually live in a group home, when they time comes for him to move out of his mom’s home. Lina is so thankful for the dedication and persistence of their mental health team in helping set Marko up for future success. “The unit went above and beyond in terms of their support for us,” she says.

Today, Marko has been back at home with his mom for about a year and is doing well. Lina calls their story “a great success” thanks their team at the hospital and the support they continue to receive. “We know the Alberta Children’s Hospital is a safe place where we will always get the help we need,” she says.