Matias’ Radiothon Story

At five years old, Matias is a social butterfly – it’s robotic technology called Trexo, made possible by donor-funded research here at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, that has empowered Matias to really spread his wings.

Matias has a rare genetic disorder – he is one in only 500 people known to have it – responsible for a range of neurological conditions, including epilepsy, developmental delays, low bone density, cardiovascular issues, autism spectrum disorder, and severely limits mobility. Matias has been a frequent flier at the Alberta Children’s Hospital since his first seizure at the age of five weeks, and while it’s not the childhood mom envisioned for her son, she is thankful to have these “angels” close by.

Matias receives support from the vision clinic, neurology, dietitians, cardiology, the ear, nose and throat clinic, and more. He sees occupational therapists and physiotherapists. “And everyone goes above and beyond,” says mom, Jeanette, who emigrated from Venezuela before Matias was born. “I always kind of think what would have happened if we were in Venezuela. Here, he can be part of the community, he has ability. Here, they are really trying to improve the lives of kids with challenges and to make them thrive.”

Story continues below advertisement

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Case in point: Trexo. This Canadian-made technology is a wearable robotic device that helps children with disabilities and motor impairments experience walking. It works by supporting a child within an adjustable frame while gently moving their legs in a preset custom gait pattern. Donor-funded research happening right here at the Alberta Children’s Hospital is empowering scientists to unlock its true potential for kids who live with a wide range of illnesses. For Matias, Trexo has meant being able to explore his own community, go trick-or-treating for the first time, interacting more with neighbours who want to know more about Matias and his robot legs. It’s improved his muscle tone, sleep, and gastrointestinal function. “We could see his legs getting stronger, his core was stronger as well,” says mom.

Jeanette says the Alberta Children’s Hospital has become like family. “It is so far beyond what I expected our relationship with these hospital experts to be. They care for Matias, and they care for our family.”