Zaidee’s Radiothon Story

When Zaidee became confused and had trouble breathing, Rhea rushed her to the nearest hospital. When she mentioned Zaidee seeing bright lights and hearing voices, the medical team recognized the urgency and transferred her to the Alberta Children’s Hospital. That marked the beginning of a seven-week hospital stay filled with uncertainty, fear, and hope as Zaidee battled autoimmune encephalitis — a rare and serious condition in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the brain. In Zaidee’s case, it caused seizures, loss of cognitive function, and other psychiatric symptoms. Though the diagnosis was terrifying, Rhea found comfort in their doctors, who reassured her that the Alberta Children’s Hospital team had experience treating this rare condition. Zaidee’s first course of treatment included steroids and medications. When those didn’t seem to be working, doctors turned to apheresis (plasma exchange) to remove the harmful antibodies attacking her brain. She went through seven rounds of this treatment — many while intubated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). As she became more stable, she was moved to Unit 3, where she took her first steps toward recovery. On Unit 3, Zaidee met Chantal, a Child Life Specialist who quickly became a beloved friend. Chantal would visit often, bringing toys and activities to help Zaidee regain strength and movement — like sitting up and getting out of bed. More than just physical recovery, these moments gave Zaidee something to look forward to — a bright spot in the midst of a difficult journey.

Nearly a month after her diagnosis, Zaidee stood for the first time — with three people supporting her. From there, she began the challenging work of relearning how to walk and manage daily activities with the help of occupational and physiotherapy teams. Art therapist Nicole and her music therapist also played a special role, supporting Zaidee’s motor skill recovery while giving her a creative outlet to process her emotions. In November, Zaidee was discharged and began attending Dr. Gordon Townsend School the following week to continue her recovery as an outpatient. Looking back on their journey, Rhea is overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible team who stood by their side. She wants to thank Dr. Esser, Dr. Jordan, their team, pharmacists, dieticians, the Infectious Disease specialists, social workers, the PICU and Unit 3 staff, volunteers, nurses, the Dr. Gordon Townsend School family, Child Life Specialists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, the Spiritual Care Service, their church, and the family and friends who prayed for them — all of whom played a role in her daughter’s healing. Above all, Rhea gives thanks to God for giving her the strength and faith to hold on. “When you’re here, your victories are the staff’s victories,” Rhea adds. “We are so grateful for the Alberta Children’s Hospital — I cannot put it into words.”