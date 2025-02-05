Hennessy’s Radiothon Story

Hennessy was born with complex medical issues (arthrogryposis, which causes joint stiffness, and hydrocephalus, an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid within the brain), which resulted in cerebral palsy (CP). This means that since he was a baby he has required expert care from a number of specialized clinics at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. As part of his condition, he is non-verbal, his mobility is limited, and he is G-tube fed.

He’s also a smart, happy, engaged and focused four-year-old who loves learning new things and hitting new milestones. Hennessy’s mom Savanna is thrilled their teams at the hospital have introduced them to new ways he can engage with the world. They started at the hospital’s neuromotor clinic, and when Hennessy started quickly progressing with the technology there, he was introduced to Brain Computer Interface (BCI) technology, made possible thanks to generous community support. BCI recognizes changes in a child’s thought patterns and then translates them into signals that allow the child to control a device.

This was an incredible opportunity for little Hennessy to show what he’s capable of. Even though he is just four – using the power of his own mind he is able to paint, drive a robotic car and start his favourite video, which plays Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Savanna says BCI allows Hennessy to have a typical pre-school experience in an atypical way. As he continues on this journey, his goals are to play with more toys, engage with the world around him, and play with his older brother, Wolfie. “With BCI we get to come to the hospital and have fun. It’s empowering for him, and it’s empowering as a parent watching your kid grow and learn.”

