Sports

Blue Bombers re-sign two-time All-CFL receiver Dalton Schoen to one-year contract

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2025 12:49 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen (83) runs the football against Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Larry Dean (11) during the second half of CFL Labour Day Classic football action in Regina, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen (83) runs the football against Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Larry Dean (11) during the second half of CFL Labour Day Classic football action in Regina, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed star receiver Dalton Schoen to a one-year contract on Saturday.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound Schoen returns to Winnipeg for a fourth season after being limited to three games due to a knee injury in 2024.

In his previous two seasons, Schoen totalled 141 receptions for 2,663 yards and 26 touchdowns in 34 games to earn two West Division and CFL all-star nods.

The 28-year-old American was scheduled to hit free agency on February 11.

Schoen’s 10 receiving touchdowns in 2023 led the CFL and his 1,222 yards ranked third.

The Blue Bombers have reached the Grey Cup championship game in each of his three seasons in Winnipeg so far, but have lost each time.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

