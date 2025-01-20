Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 401 in Kingston

A pedestrian was struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 401 in Kingston early Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. between the Highway 15 and Montreal Street exits, according to the Frontenac OPP. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway was closed for several hours as OPP, Technical Collision Investigators, Kingston Fire Rescue, and paramedics conducted their investigation. The Ontario Coroner’s Office is also involved in the case.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed. Police are asking witnesses or those with dashcam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
