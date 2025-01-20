Menu

Canada

Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 401 in Kingston

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 2:05 pm
A pedestrian was struck and killed crossing Highway 401 in Kingston early Wednesday. OPP seeks witnesses or dashcam footage as the investigation continues. View image in full screen
A pedestrian was struck and killed crossing Highway 401 in Kingston early Wednesday. OPP seeks witnesses or dashcam footage as the investigation continues. NSD
A pedestrian was struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 401 in Kingston early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. between the Highway 15 and Montreal Street exits, according to the Frontenac OPP. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours as OPP, Technical Collision Investigators, Kingston Fire Rescue, and paramedics conducted their investigation. The Ontario Coroner’s Office is also involved in the case.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed. Police are asking witnesses or those with dashcam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

