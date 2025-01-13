Winter fun: indoor and outdoor activities for all ages

Whether you’re braving the chill outside or snuggling up inside, there’s something for every age to make this winter unforgettable. Read on for fun ideas and products to keep you and the little ones engaged all winter.
Bring this one and a bottle of wine for your next puzzle night with friends or family. This gorgeous imagery is festive and full of festive winter spirit.
These Jackson skates are a great option for anyone planning ice skating and hot chocolate dates. Featuring light support and foam backed comfort, you might have just found your new favourite winter hobby.
It doesn’t get more fun than barreling down a snowy hill on this uniquely cool metallic champagne snowmobile sled. All your friends and neighbourhood kiddos will be bugging you for a ride.
Baking is the perfect activity for cold winter nights at home! Mix, stir, and whisk your way to blissfulness with this dreamy baking set that has the essentials you need to whip up mouthwatering chocolate chip cookies, cakes or pastries.
You may also like:
Get weekly The Curator news
Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Men’s Winter Thermal Underwear Clothing Set – $19.99
Heated Electric Blanket – $149.99
Build a Snowman Craft Kit – $21.99
Dive into 52 bold and easy colouring pages filled with animals, landscapes, flowers, and more, perfect for relaxation and stress relief. With single-sided pages and large, simple designs, this colouring book is a cozy activity for the kids or kids at heart.
This s’mores-making kit has everything you need to create gooey, chocolatey perfection, whether by the campfire or in your kitchen. With fluffy marshmallows, crispy graham crackers, and rich chocolate, it’s a sweet adventure packed in a box. How can you resist?
More Recommendations
With bite free edges and flat out camber, this board delivers a playful, worry-free experience ideal for building confidence on the slopes.
Create unforgettable moments with the whole family with this portable outdoor projector. Gather around the bonfire because winter movie nights just got better!
Perfect for indoor winter fun or a thoughtful birthday gift, this set combines education and play to inspire kids aged 3 to 8 to explore the icy wonders of the Arctic.
You may also like:
Inflatable Heavy Duty Snow Tube – $87.99
Half Zip Oversized Sweatshirt – $37.93 – $47.99
Comments