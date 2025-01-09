The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 1036: In memoriam 2024

A couple of years ago, it became obvious that we were entering an era where music fans were increasingly going to be sad. That’s because our musical heroes are shuffling off this mortal coil.

It really hit hard in 2016—that was a bad year with the deaths of David Bowie and Prince—that really brought home the unfortunate reality that we will continue to lose people who have been making music for us for years, maybe decades.

We didn’t necessarily know any of these people personally, but it was through their music that learned something about ourselves. So, when they die, a little bit of us might go with them.

I think it’s important that we remember those musicians who have passed on. That’s why we have this annual look at who died. We need to honour the work of these musicians and music people, With so many of them going, we at the very least need to remember that they did indeed pass away.

This is the 2024 In Memoriam show. Grab yourself a box of tissues.

Songs heard on this show:

Kate Bush, Running Up That Hill MC5, Kick Out the Jams Mojo Nixon and Skid Roper, Elvis is Everywhere World Party, Ship of Fools Raspberries, Go All the Way Nirvana, Heart-Shaped Box The Selector, On My Radio Crazytown, Butterfly Greg Kihn Band, The Break-up Song My Chemical Romance, Welcome to the Black Parade



Eric Wilhite has your playlist.

The Ongoing History Music can be heard on these stations. Don’t forget that there’s a podcast version, too, in case you miss any episodes. Get them for free wherever you get your podcasts.