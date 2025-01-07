3 suspects charged in ‘random’ Gimli attack: Manitoba RCMP

Two men and a teen from Mississauga, Ont., are in custody after being arrested by Manitoba RCMP Saturday.
Police said they were called to a home in the RM of Gimli around 5:30 p.m., where they learned that three people kicked in the front door and threatened a resident, before shooting and injuring one of the victim’s dogs.
Police searched for a vehicle the suspects were believed to be driving, and found all three at a rental property in Gimli.
A search of the property turned up a .357 Magnum, $17,000 in cash and prescription pills.
The men, 23 and 18, and a 17-year-0ld were arrested and each charged with breaking and entering, assault, two gun charges and a variety of drug trafficking offences.
RCMP continue to investigate, but said they believe the incident to have been random, and that there’s no threat to the public.
