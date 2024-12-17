Winnipeg Blue Bombers get passing grades in CFLPA report cards but travel a concern

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders received the top grades in the CFL Players’ Association’s first-ever team report cards.

Saskatchewan received two “A” and five “B” grades in the eight categories provided in the union’s 58-question survey, which was distributed to members in October. A total of 495 players participated.

Franchises were graded on football operations, management and administration, training and medical staff, equipment, family treatment, nutrition and diet, team travel and training camp. The Riders received an “A” for both football ops and management and “B” grades in all but diet and nutrition (D-plus).

The survey consisted of multiple choice, rating, and open-ended questions in each category. Scores were averaged with grades incorporating various aspects of workplace conditions, including the quality of team facilities and services offered.

Only two failing grades were given, both to the Edmonton Elks. They earned an “F” in nutrition and diet as well as training camp.

The CFLPA collaborated with Dr. Desmond McEwen, an assistant professor in sport psychology at the University of British Columbia.

“The CFLPA report card initiative is about empowering our players and elevating the standards across the league,” CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian said.

“By sharing their honest feedback, the players are driving positive change and fostering a better environment for everyone involved in Canadian football.”

The union said the goals of the initiative were to highlight teams setting positive examples and identify areas where improvements are needed.

The CFLPA is following in the footsteps of the NFL Players’ Association, which released its first team report cards in 2023. The NFLPA also provides letter grades for such categories as teams’ locker rooms, training facilities, weight rooms, food/cafeteria, treatment of families as well as training and strength-and-conditioning staffs.

Elimimian said at the union’s Grey Cup address in November that the NFLPA assisted the CFLPA in its initiative.

The Ottawa Redblacks also earned two “A” grades (football operations, equipment). The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (equipment), Toronto Argonauts (training and medical staff) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (equipment) were the only other franchises to garner “A” designations.

Winnipeg, which has made five straight Grey Cup appearances, also earned four “B” grades (football ops, management, training/medical staff and family treatment). It also received a “C” in three areas: nutrition, team travel and training camp.

“I believe we have very poor travel out of Winnipeg for away games,” a survey respondent said. “We are placed in a very small transport plane with limited seating and very little leg room.

“We are fed cookies and goldfish (crackers) and chips. It is very uncomfortable and everybody I know on the team dreads the away games.”

But another remarked: “This is best organization and I can’t be happier to be here! Go Bombers!”

Toronto, which has won two of the last three Grey Cups, earned a “B” in each of football ops, equipment and training camp and a “C” in the remaining four categories. But the Argos drew criticism, too.

“When told that I needed a surgery, there was little to no effort in getting a doctor to co-ordinate a surgery date,” cited one respondent.

Added another: “We’re lucky if we get one pair of cleats here. It shouldn’t be a hassle to ask for a new pair of gloves or cleats. I buy a couple pairs of cleats every season and never get reimbursed for this.”

Hamilton received six “B” grades and a “C” for football operations. Ottawa also earned four “B” grades and a “C” for both management and diet and nutrition.

Montreal received a “B” for football operations, management and training staff and a “C” for equipment, nutrition, team travel and training camp. But the ’23 Grey Cup champions earned a “D” for family treatment.

“On game day there is a small room provided for families,” a player told the survey. “However it is tucked away with no amenities or even TVs to watch the game.”

Added another: “I feel compromised when I’m injured and I always have to utilize a second opinion. I also have to go to another location to complete treatments because we do not have any modalities outside of a 20-year-old ultra sound machine.”

Edmonton, the B.C. Lions and Calgary Stampeders were the only teams to earn multiple “D” grades.

B.C. received a “B” for football ops and “C” ratings for equipment, team travel and camp. However, it earned “D” grades for management, training/medical staff, family treatment and nutrition.

Calgary earned five “C” grades (football ops, training/medical staff, equipment, team travel and camp) but a “D” for management, family treatment and nutrition.

Edmonton did secure “B” marks for football ops and equipment and “C” marks for management and training/medical staff. But it was also given a “D” for both family treatment and team travel.

“Need better food for practice and after the game,” a player told the survey. “Cold pizza isn’t good enough.”

Another added: “Transitional year. A lot changing with the organization. A lot has been promised with the new ownership.”

The ’25 season will be Larry Thompson’s first full campaign as Elks owner. The franchise also boasts a new president (Chris Morris), GM (Ed Hervey) and head coach (Mark Kilam) although Hervey also served as Edmonton’s general manager from 2013-16.