Entertainment

Ongoing History Daily: Life after a music career, part 1

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted December 16, 2024 8:00 am
1 min read
Most music careers don’t last that long, so for many artists, they have to find something else to do for a living.

Steve-O, the longtime drummer for Sum 41 worked as a real estate agent in Palm Springs for a while.

Carla Harvey was a member of a band called Butcher Babies. She quit to become a mortician.

And one of the most interesting post-music careers is that of Jason Everman. He briefly played guitar in both Nirvana and Soundgarden before dropping out of music entirely, enlisting in the army, and becoming a member of the Special Forces in places like Afghanistan. He also has a master’s degree in military history and a bachelor’s in philosophy. More next time.

© 2024 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

