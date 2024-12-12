Guelph police tackle drug use, related criminal behaviour in city’s downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police have been cracking down on drug use and associated criminal behaviour.

Late last month, police said two deaths in the downtown were linked to possible illicit drug use.

Jean Hopkins, manager of the Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy, said the deaths on Nov. 8th were tragic.

“In 2023, we lost at least 62 community members to substance-related fatalities and that’s the highest number of lives that we’ve lost on record, “Hopkins said.

She said the number of deaths occurring in the past year really speaks to the increasing toxicity of the unregulated drug supply that’s circulating in the community.

In late October, police initiated a downtown project prior to the pair of drug-related deaths. Since its inception, nearly three dozen arrests have been made. A majority of the arrests have either led to warnings or referrals to community supports.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the Ontario government introduced legislation to help clear homeless encampments and tackle drug use in public parks

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hopkins said the latest deaths speak to the toxic drug supply, specifically with high strength opioids like fentanyl.

“Eighty-six per cent of the fatalities that we do see, there were opioids that were involved. And drug poisonings can happen really quickly, really unexpectedly,” she said.

However, Hopkins said drug use-related deaths aren’t just occurring in Guelph but around Wellington County.

In light of the tragedies, she said it’s absolutely essential to communicate effectively with the public.

“I think that people need access to up-to-date, current, evidence-based information so that they can make informed decisions about the substances that they’re using, how they’re using those substances. And in addition to that, ways in which they can reach out for support,” she said.