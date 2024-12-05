Northwestern Saskatchewan man accused of driving school bus drunk

See more sharing options

RCMP in Saskatchewan have laid impaired driving charges against a school bus driver.

Police say the charges stem from Nov. 19, when they received a report of an impaired driver in the Buffalo River Dene Nation community of Dillon in northern Saskatchewan.

School and security staff had noticed signs that the driver was intoxicated.

They tried to prevent and stop him from driving the bus, which officers were told had approximately 50 children on it.

When police caught up to the bus, all the children had been dropped off, and the driver was arrested.

The 45-year-old accused has had his driver’s licence suspended pending the outcome in court.