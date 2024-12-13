Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 1034: 60 Mind-Blowing Facts About Music in 60 Minutes (2024 Edition)

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted December 13, 2024 9:00 am
2 min read
The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 1034: 60 Mind-Blowing Facts About Music in 60 Minutes (2024 Edition) - image
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

I am just finishing up my end-of-year cleanup, I do research for Ongoing History programs pretty much 24/7, looking for stuff to talk about, trying to figure out what topics need to be covered, and so on. And let me tell you something: I accumulate a lot of material.

Newspaper clippings. Magazines where I’ve turned down pages where I found something interesting, There are dozens of books that contain cool nuggets of information with more dog-eared pages and highlighted passages. Notebooks and notepads with scribbles. And then there are all the Post-It notes with something written on them.

And don’t get me started on all the web pages I’ve bookmarked and all the documents in the “research” file on my computer. Wait that’s computers, plural.

I don’t come close to using all this information in any Ongoing History project. But i can’t seem to stop hoarding material. I keep thinking “Well, I don’t need this now, but what if I do in the future and can’t find it again?”

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s an example. In early 2024, I ran across a recording of the loudest burp ever recorded—well, the loudest burb by a female ever recorded. Her name is Kimberly Winter and—wait, let me show you, This 107.3 decibels.

That has nothing to do with music—yet. But you never know when you’re going to need audio like this,

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

What I’m trying to say is that once again, it’s time to clean up the office with my annual massive data dump of information that I’ve collected over the last 12 months. I have found no use for any of this stuff, but maybe you’ll have better luck.

Trending Now

This is the 2024 edition of 60 Mind-Blowing Facts About Music in 60 Minutes.

Songs on this episode:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Wilko Johnson, Blow Your Mind
  • Devo, Whip It
  • Sinead O’Connor, Mandinka
  • The Vapors, Turning Japanese
  • Billy Idol, Rebel Yell
  • Oasis, Wonderwall
  • The Clash, London Calling
  • Fine Young Cannibals, Good Thing
  • The Dreamboys, Outer Limits
  • The Worst Song in the World

Here’s Eric Wilhites’ playlist.

The Ongoing History Music can be heard on these stations. Don’t forget that there’s a podcast version, too, in case you miss any episodes. Get them for free wherever you get your podcasts.

© 2024 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices