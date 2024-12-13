The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 1034: 60 Mind-Blowing Facts About Music in 60 Minutes (2024 Edition)

I am just finishing up my end-of-year cleanup, I do research for Ongoing History programs pretty much 24/7, looking for stuff to talk about, trying to figure out what topics need to be covered, and so on. And let me tell you something: I accumulate a lot of material.

Newspaper clippings. Magazines where I’ve turned down pages where I found something interesting, There are dozens of books that contain cool nuggets of information with more dog-eared pages and highlighted passages. Notebooks and notepads with scribbles. And then there are all the Post-It notes with something written on them.

And don’t get me started on all the web pages I’ve bookmarked and all the documents in the “research” file on my computer. Wait that’s computers, plural.

I don’t come close to using all this information in any Ongoing History project. But i can’t seem to stop hoarding material. I keep thinking “Well, I don’t need this now, but what if I do in the future and can’t find it again?”

Here’s an example. In early 2024, I ran across a recording of the loudest burp ever recorded—well, the loudest burb by a female ever recorded. Her name is Kimberly Winter and—wait, let me show you, This 107.3 decibels.

That has nothing to do with music—yet. But you never know when you’re going to need audio like this,

What I’m trying to say is that once again, it’s time to clean up the office with my annual massive data dump of information that I’ve collected over the last 12 months. I have found no use for any of this stuff, but maybe you’ll have better luck.

This is the 2024 edition of 60 Mind-Blowing Facts About Music in 60 Minutes.

Songs on this episode:

Wilko Johnson, Blow Your Mind

Devo, Whip It

Sinead O’Connor, Mandinka

The Vapors, Turning Japanese

Billy Idol, Rebel Yell

Oasis, Wonderwall

The Clash, London Calling

Fine Young Cannibals, Good Thing

The Dreamboys, Outer Limits

The Worst Song in the World

