The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 1034: 60 Mind-Blowing Facts About Music in 60 Minutes (2024 Edition)

I am just finishing up my end-of-year cleanup, I do research for Ongoing History programs pretty much 24/7, looking for stuff to talk about, trying to figure out what topics need to be covered, and so on. And let me tell you something: I accumulate a lot of material.
Newspaper clippings. Magazines where I’ve turned down pages where I found something interesting, There are dozens of books that contain cool nuggets of information with more dog-eared pages and highlighted passages. Notebooks and notepads with scribbles. And then there are all the Post-It notes with something written on them.
And don’t get me started on all the web pages I’ve bookmarked and all the documents in the “research” file on my computer. Wait that’s computers, plural.
I don’t come close to using all this information in any Ongoing History project. But i can’t seem to stop hoarding material. I keep thinking “Well, I don’t need this now, but what if I do in the future and can’t find it again?”
Here’s an example. In early 2024, I ran across a recording of the loudest burp ever recorded—well, the loudest burb by a female ever recorded. Her name is Kimberly Winter and—wait, let me show you, This 107.3 decibels.
That has nothing to do with music—yet. But you never know when you’re going to need audio like this,
Get breaking National news
What I’m trying to say is that once again, it’s time to clean up the office with my annual massive data dump of information that I’ve collected over the last 12 months. I have found no use for any of this stuff, but maybe you’ll have better luck.
This is the 2024 edition of 60 Mind-Blowing Facts About Music in 60 Minutes.
Songs on this episode:
- Wilko Johnson, Blow Your Mind
- Devo, Whip It
- Sinead O’Connor, Mandinka
- The Vapors, Turning Japanese
- Billy Idol, Rebel Yell
- Oasis, Wonderwall
- The Clash, London Calling
- Fine Young Cannibals, Good Thing
- The Dreamboys, Outer Limits
- The Worst Song in the World
Here’s Eric Wilhites’ playlist.
The Ongoing History Music can be heard on these stations. Don’t forget that there’s a podcast version, too, in case you miss any episodes. Get them for free wherever you get your podcasts.
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday night at 7pm
- Q107/Toronto – Sunday night at 9pm
- Live 88-5/Ottawa – Saturdays at 9am and Sundays at 6pm.
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener – Sunday nights at 11pm
- FM96/London – Sunday nights at 8pm
- Power 97/Winnipeg – Sunday nights at 10am and 10pm
- 107-3 The Edge/Calgary – Sundays at 10am and 10pm
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton – Sunday at 8am and 8pm
- The Zone/Victoria – Sunday at 8am and 9pm
- The Fox/Vancouver – Sundays at 10anm and 10pm
- Surge 105/Halifax – Sunday at 7pm
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown – Mon-Fri at 9pm
Comments