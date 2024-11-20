Menu

Weather

School closures and bus cancellations in Manitoba on Wednesday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 7:21 am
1 min read
Cancellations around Manitoba/Global News. View image in full screen
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

School closures:

  • Southwest Horizon
  • Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed
  • DSFM- École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École La Source (Shilo) and École Notre-Dame de Lourdes
  • Prairie Rose School Division-all Region A schools
  • Prairie Spirit School Division

Bus cancellations:

  • Mountain View School Division-all buses
  • Brandon School Division-buses will not operate outside the city
  • DSFM-buses are cancelled for Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More on Highway closures and conditions.

You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

