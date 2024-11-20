School closures and bus cancellations in Manitoba on Wednesday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
School closures:
- Southwest Horizon
- Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed
- DSFM- École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École La Source (Shilo) and École Notre-Dame de Lourdes
- Prairie Rose School Division-all Region A schools
- Prairie Spirit School Division
Bus cancellations:
- Mountain View School Division-all buses
Trending Now
- Brandon School Division-buses will not operate outside the city
- DSFM-buses are cancelled for Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
More on Highway closures and conditions.
You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
Comments