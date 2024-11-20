School closures and bus cancellations in Manitoba on Wednesday

See more sharing options

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

School closures:

Southwest Horizon

Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed

DSFM- École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École La Source (Shilo) and École Notre-Dame de Lourdes

Prairie Rose School Division-all Region A schools

Prairie Spirit School Division

Bus cancellations:

Mountain View School Division-all buses

Brandon School Division-buses will not operate outside the city

DSFM-buses are cancelled for Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

