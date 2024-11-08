Surrey Mountie stabbed, seriously hurt during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an officer in Surrey, B.C., was stabbed during an arrest linked to a vehicle theft investigation.

RCMP say officers working on a number of alleged motor vehicle thefts found a man and a woman connected to the case near a storage facility on Tuesday.

Police say the pair was arrested, but a male officer was stabbed by the male suspect when he attempted to escape.

They say the officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, treated and released.

The male suspect received minor injuries in the arrest but was treated and released into police custody.

He is facing multiple charges, including assault, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with the conditions of a release order, and remains in custody.

The 35-year-old woman faces a charge of possession of property obtained by crime and was released on conditions. Both of them are to appear in court on Nov. 26.