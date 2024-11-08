Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Surrey Mountie stabbed, seriously hurt during arrest

By Chuck Chiang The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2024 8:40 pm
1 min read
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP. View image in full screen
File: An RCMP patch. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say an officer in Surrey, B.C., was stabbed during an arrest linked to a vehicle theft investigation.

RCMP say officers working on a number of alleged motor vehicle thefts found a man and a woman connected to the case near a storage facility on Tuesday.

Police say the pair was arrested, but a male officer was stabbed by the male suspect when he attempted to escape.

They say the officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Click to play video: 'Police watchdog called to Richmond after a man and officer seriously hurt'
Police watchdog called to Richmond after a man and officer seriously hurt
Trending Now

The male suspect received minor injuries in the arrest but was treated and released into police custody.

Story continues below advertisement

He is facing multiple charges, including assault, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with the conditions of a release order, and remains in custody.

The 35-year-old woman faces a charge of possession of property obtained by crime and was released on conditions. Both of them are to appear in court on Nov. 26.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices