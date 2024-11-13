Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ongoing History Daily: The olden days of bass, part 1

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted November 13, 2024 8:00 am
1 min read
Ongoing History Daily: The olden days of bass, part 1 - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Before the era of electric instruments, the bass end of music was handled by big stringed instruments or large brass instruments like the tuba. We still have those stringed instruments, but in the mid-1920s, we began to see a decline in the use of the tuba.

Tuba players found themselves in the middle of a crisis. This is from an article in Billboard magazine on April 10, 1926. “All over New York, it has been noticed that with most of the prominent bands, the string bass, alias ‘bull fiddle,” alias ‘dog house,’ is replacing the tuba. [Band]leaders agree that the string bass has a far greater carrying power than the tuba and that it blends much more effectively. Practically all of the exponents of the tuba double in string bass, so the only inconvenience resulting from the switch will be the difference in sizes of the instrument cases, which, take our word for it, is plenty.”
Trending Now

More next time.

Advertisement
© 2024 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices