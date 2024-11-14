Undiscovered Gem: Psychedelic Furs and Love My Way

Send this page to someone via email

The first run of the Psychedelic Furs ran from 1977 until 1992, followed by a reunion in 2000 that continues to stick. Many North Americans discovered them through the movies of John Hughes, which all came with wonderfully adventurous soundtracks featuring some of the coolest British bands of the 80s.

Love My Way was the big single from Forever Now, their third album, and produced by Todd Rundgren. I wonder how many people at the time knew that the song was meant as an encouragement to people confused about their sexuality? Yes, it was written for gay people. Now that you know, the lyrics make even more sense, don’t they?