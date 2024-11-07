Deck the halls with these joyful home decor finds

Send this page to someone via email

‘Tis the season of hosting, and every friend, cousin and in-law will be impressed by your immaculate taste with these ultra-classy, sophisticated decor picks. From stunning coffee table books, to modern vases and antique Parisian gold mirrors, you can always look forward to coming back to your home sanctuary after leveling up your interiors with these one-of-a-kind finds.

Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style Coffee Table Book Add this timeless, chic coffee table book to your space, featuring stunning homes and influential designers. With 472 pages of gorgeous style inspiration to flip through, the book itself is an accent piece and will elevate any coffee table it rests on. $125 on Amazon (was $157)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Beautifully Organized: A Guide to Function and Style in Your Home – $29.95

Sweejar Porcelain Tea Set This royal British inspired tea set is all you need to have high-class afternoon tea or coffee with the girls. Made from porcelain and exquisite coloured glaze, it’s a luxurious find for any elegant occasion. $120.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

You may also like:

Sweejar Royal Ceramic Sugar and Creamer Set – $22.99

Spaceneat Coffee Syrup Dispenser Who said syrup dispensers have to be boring? Whether you’re a caramel macchiato devotee or a french vanilla fanatic, these premium glass dispensers with minimalistic labels will look the part while aesthetically displayed in your home coffee station. $34.97 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

MaisoNovo Kitchen Soap Dispenser Set – $39.70

VASAGLE Gold Bar Cart If you’re more into cocktail hour, this 2-tier bar cart is everything you need to store your wines, rums and mixers. Featuring a gold frame and mirrored shelves, this is the ultimate decor piece to house all your favourite drinks. $118.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

HOOBRO Gold Bar Cart – $49.99

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

WORHE Marble Coasters These contemporary coasters are each uniquely crafted and made from 100% natural travertine marble. Non-slip and resistant to dirt and corrosion, these simple yet stunning coasters will fit right in with any clean kitchen or living space. $32.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

GOH DODD Drink Coasters with Holder – $21.99

White Ceramic Vase If you’re on the hunt for a small accent piece, this white ceramic vase makes a beautiful addition to any countertop, bedside table, or hallway entrance. Come home to fresh flowers or pampas grass, or simply admire it as is – this vase was made to turn heads. $19.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

White Ceramic Vases – $27.99

Brushed Brass Gold Wall Lights These brushed brass gold wall lights are quick and easy to install and will add a modern feel to any bathroom, bedroom, dressing room or hallway. Eco-friendly, cost-effective and will add a glowy ambience you’ve been dreaming of. $149.97 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Ophouliy Set of 2 Cordless Table Lamps – $59.99

kevinplus Modern Mid-Century Small Coffee Functional and beautiful, these mid-century small coffee tables are a must for any home lover looking to add a wooden industrial feel to their space. $289.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

XIV Side Table – $169

Micasso Large Arendahl Traditional Ornate Wall Mirror Every elegant home needs an antique Parisian-inspired gold mirror and this ornate wall mirror really makes a statement. Looks beautiful atop any dresser or fireplace and will get endless compliments from your guests. $179.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Arched Full Length Mirror – $109.99

Candle Warmer Lamp This candle warmer lamp is functional, visually pleasing and will continuously fill your home with delicious scents. With it’s glass and gold design, a dimmer and 4 different brightness levels, this candle warmer creates a cozy, relaxing atmosphere with every use. $49.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Modern Candle Warmer Lamp – $49.98

Peakoly Wood Knot Decor If you’re looking to style a coffee table or accent shelves – we’ve got you. You’ll get plenty of compliments with this Peakoly wood knot decor statement piece, made from solid paulownia. $32.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

PEAKOLY Wood Chain Link – $40.99

InSimSea Abstract Wall Art Posters Picasso, Matisse, Monet and more, these posters are timeless classics and will please any art connoisseur. $2 on Amazon

You may also like:

HAUS AND HUES 12×16 Gold Picture Frame – $34.99