Alberta Premier Smith to face leadership review today to close out UCP convention

Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer, Alta., for the party’s annual convention this weekend to cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith’s leadership so far.

Experts say the party’s overall support of Smith likely isn’t in doubt and on Friday she received a standing ovation from a crowd of at least 4,000 when she took the stage for a question-and-answer period.

Smith’s cabinet, and many party members in attendance, have donned buttons that say “Vote Premier Smith.”

There’s no party-defined level of success for a leadership vote, although Smith’s predecessor Jason Kenney received 51 per cent support in 2022 and resigned as result.

Past conservative Alberta premiers Ed Stelmach and Alison Redford received 77 per cent in their leadership votes before being ousted.

Earlier this week, Smith declined to say what level of support she’d like to see in the review, but said the sheer number of party members in attendance was a sign of the support she has.