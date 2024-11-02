Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Premier Smith to face leadership review today to close out UCP convention

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2024 12:04 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks with reporters at the Council of the Federation meetings. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks with reporters at the Council of the Federation meetings. Darren Calabrese/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer, Alta., for the party’s annual convention this weekend to cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith’s leadership so far.

Experts say the party’s overall support of Smith likely isn’t in doubt and on Friday she received a standing ovation from a crowd of at least 4,000 when she took the stage for a question-and-answer period.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Smith’s cabinet, and many party members in attendance, have donned buttons that say “Vote Premier Smith.”

There’s no party-defined level of success for a leadership vote, although Smith’s predecessor Jason Kenney received 51 per cent support in 2022 and resigned as result.

Trending Now

Past conservative Alberta premiers Ed Stelmach and Alison Redford received 77 per cent in their leadership votes before being ousted.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Smith declined to say what level of support she’d like to see in the review, but said the sheer number of party members in attendance was a sign of the support she has.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices