SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors exercise team options for Dick, Agbaji

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2024 3:49 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have exercised the third-year team option on sophomore guard Gradey Dick’s contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Dick was the 13th overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft — the Raptors’ only selection that year — and has cracked the starting lineup in his second season with the team.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake
Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-seven 208-pound Dick is averaging 16.0 points and 29.9 minutes in four games. He has shot 43.1 per cent from the floor and 34.6 per cent from three-point range.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 20-year-old had a career-high 25 points in a 112-101 loss to Minnesota last Saturday.

Toronto has also exercised the fourth-year team option for guard-forward Ochai Agbaji.

The six-foot-five 219-pound Agbaji is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 27.7 minutes through four games (three starts) this season. He was acquired from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline last season.

Trending Now

Agbaji was drafted 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices