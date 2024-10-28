SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Barrett gets green light to play against Nuggets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2024 6:31 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – RJ Barrett will make his regular-season debut tonight as his Toronto Raptors host the Denver Nuggets.

The swingman from Mississauga, Ont., missed most of the pre-season and Toronto’s first three games of the regular season with a sprained shoulder.

Barrett was hurt trying to fight through a screen in the Raptors’ first pre-season game on Oct. 6 in Montreal.

He averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 32 games with the Raptors last season after he was traded to his hometown team by the New York Knicks on Dec. 30.

Rookie combo guard Ja’Kobe Walter, who missed the entire pre-season, is also out with a sprained shoulder.

Walter was assigned to the G-League’s Raptors 905 earlier today so he can get his conditioning game ready.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

