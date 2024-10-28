Barrett gets green light to play against Nuggets

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – RJ Barrett will make his regular-season debut tonight as his Toronto Raptors host the Denver Nuggets.

The swingman from Mississauga, Ont., missed most of the pre-season and Toronto’s first three games of the regular season with a sprained shoulder.

Barrett was hurt trying to fight through a screen in the Raptors’ first pre-season game on Oct. 6 in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

He averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 32 games with the Raptors last season after he was traded to his hometown team by the New York Knicks on Dec. 30.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Rookie combo guard Ja’Kobe Walter, who missed the entire pre-season, is also out with a sprained shoulder.

Walter was assigned to the G-League’s Raptors 905 earlier today so he can get his conditioning game ready.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.