Landon Sim sparks London Knights to fourth straight win

Send this page to someone via email

Landon Sim’s father Jon starred for the Sarnia Sting in the mid-90s.

Jon Sim had back-to-back 56-goal seasons in a Sting uniform and scored 165 goals in total in his OHL career.

On Oct. 27 Jon watched Landon score twice and deliver big hits all over the ice all afternoon as the London Knights downed the Sarnia Sting 5-2 at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.

Sam Dickinson added to his team points lead with three assists, William Nicholl had a pair of assists and Denver Barkey each had a goal and a helper for London.

A hard first-period push from the Knights saw them get rewarded with a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes as Landon Sim danced his way to the Sting net and buried his own rebound for his second goal of the season at the 11:52 mark to open the scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

London went to the power play just over a minute later and because of a second Sarnia penalty, the Knights stayed on the man advantage for almost three and a half minutes until Barkey slammed a one-timer past Nick Surzycia for his first goal of the year and a tw0-goal lead heading into the second period.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Dickinson and Cowan assisted on Barkey’s goal. Cowan now has at least one point in every game he has played this year and at least one point in each of his past 44 regular season games for the Knights.

Casey Bridgewater’s first Ontario Hockey League goal cut London’s lead in half at 10:18 of the middle period as Bridgewater got to the net from the left side of the ice.

The Knights came storming into the last period; Dickinson flipped a puck in deep off the opening faceoff and Nicholl won a race to it and set up Sim for his second of the game just 11 seconds into the third period.

The Sting got to within a goal again as Easton Wainwright deflected a Ruslan Karimov backhand into the London net on a Sarnia power play but just 37 seconds later Nicholl won another race to a puck and fed Watford, Ont., native Evan Van Gorp for his second goal in two days and seventh of the season and that had the Knights ahead 4-2.

Story continues below advertisement

Cowan finished the scoring with an empty net goal as London polished off a perfect weekend.

The Knights outshot the Sting 40-23.

London was 1-for-3 on the power play while Sarnia was 1-for-6.

Regular season to regular season, Cowan is still streaking

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan has at least one point in every game he has played in 2024-25. He hit eight straight games on Sunday in Sarnia. Cowan finished 2023-24 on a 36-game point streak which was the longest in London Knights history. The OHL record book does not count season-to-season statistics – very few leagues other than the NBA do – but if it were counted that way Cowan’s streak would now be at 44 games. The longest point streak in OHL history is 55 games, owned by Doug Gilmour, from Oct. 19, 1982, to Feb. 27, 1983.

Up next

The Knights return home to host the Soo Greyhounds at Canada Life Place on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Sault Ste. Marie is on a four-game winning streak and currently sits with a record of 7-5.

The Greyhounds will be in Windsor on Wednesday.

The game between the Knights and Sault Ste. Marie can be heard starting at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.