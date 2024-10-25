Appeal made to SUV passenger in case of Toronto teen being fatally run over

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto police detective is appealing to a passenger who was at the scene when a 16-year-old boy was “intentionally” run over and killed by a man driving an SUV just over five years ago.

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price from the homicide unit said just over five years after the death of Matthew Dreaver that he is appealing directly to a passenger as a witness in helping to solve the case.

On Oct. 7, 2019, Price said Dreaver was out with a friend, a 14-year-old boy, when the pair had “an interaction” with two men who were in a 2007 to 2012 black or blue Hyundai Sante Fe SUV.

The interaction happened at the back of a Shoppers Drug Mart, in the dark part of the parking lot area, at the corner of O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue. Price said in 2019 that “words were exchanged” and the boys walked away.

The boys were then pursued by the two men in the SUV, who chased them as they fled on foot.

“The men searched the area for some time, but later found the two boys near Stan Wadlow Park,” Price said, adding that at some point the passenger got out of the vehicle while the driver stayed and chased after the boys.

“The driver mounted the curb, drove over the sidewalk onto the grass and then struck Matthew Dreaver with the SUV.”

In 2019, police said “it is clear to us the victim was intentionally struck.”

There was surveillance footage released of the incident at the time five years ago. Price said the driver then drove out of the surveillance camera range and picked up the passenger who was previously in the vehicle. They then fled the area.

Following an extensive search and investigation, the case remains unsolved.

“We have not been able to identify the suspect at this point,” Price said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, an appeal was made to the public for any information that could lead to an arrest. Price also specifically made an appeal directly to the man who was the passenger in the vehicle.

“I believe that you were not in the vehicle at the time the driver ran over and killed Matthew Dreaver. I also believe that you did not know that the driver was going to run over Matthew,” Price said.

“I am looking to speak with you as a witness in this event.

“I need you to come forward to speak with us so we can solve this case. Find justice for Matthew, find closure for Kelly, his mother, and the whole family.”

He said officers have exhausted all investigative measures and avenues and without any new information, or any new technologies, they are unable to identify a suspect.

“Keeping a secret like that is a very heavy burden. And I think if he was concerned about culpability and that’s a motive for him not to come forward, I think that this statement here from me to say that I don’t have any information that you’re culpable in this. So I want you to come forward as a witness to help clear this up for us.”

Dreaver’s family, including his mother Kelly, and friends were at the press conference on Friday. Kelly read a statement and was very visibly emotional.

“Matthew was just a 16-year-old boy who had a life ahead of him before he was robbed of that,” Kelly said through tears.

“He was my son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew. Matthew was taken from us five years ago, which destroyed our family, left us with many unanswered questions. Why? How could this happen to my child?” she said, sobbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7100 or through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).