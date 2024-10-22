Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ongoing History Daily: More tales from the early days of digital music

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted October 22, 2024 8:00 am
1 min read
Ongoing History Daily: More tales from the early days of digital music - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Twenty-five years ago–this would be the late 90s–MP3 players did exist, but they were big, clunky things with very limited memory. I had something called an RCA Lyra which could hold maybe an hour’s worth of tunes at very low resolution. The thing sounded like an AM radio. But there were plenty of experiments.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The band Sneaker Pimps released a single on a device called the Diamond Rio, which was one of the first (if not THE first) widely available MP3 players. Around the same time, David Bowie—a guy who was always looking ahead—made his Hours album available for download weeks before it was released in stores. It must have taken forever—literally hours—to download the thing in 1999 because many people were still restricted to slow dial-up modems.

Trending Now

It would be another couple of years before things began to resolve with the introduction of iTunes and the iPod.

© 2024 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices