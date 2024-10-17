SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Quickley questionable for final pre-season game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2024 1:17 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Immanuel Quickley is questionable for the Toronto Raptors final pre-season game.

The guard has missed Toronto’s first four tune-up games with a sprained thumb.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says that Quickley has been cleared for all practice and team activities but that the team would be cautious about putting him into an actual game.

Toronto visits the Brooklyn Nets on Friday to close out its pre-season, then hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in its home opener.

Quickley moved over to point guard after the Raptors acquired him on Dec. 30 in a trade with the New York Knicks.

He averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 38 games for Toronto in that new role last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

