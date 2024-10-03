Menu

Sports

CFL suspends Williams for one game following dangerous tackle on Pimpleton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2024 5:02 pm
1 min read
Canadian Football League logo seen on a football during CFL training camp at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont., on May 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. View image in full screen
TORONTO — The CFL suspended defensive back Deontai Williams of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for one game Thursday following a dangerous tackle on Ottawa Redblacks receiver Kalil Pimpleton.

Saskatchewan visits the Edmonton Elks on Saturday night.

The CFL suspended Williams for “delivering an illegal and dangerous tackle,” on Pimpleton, and “committing a non-football act by striking another Ottawa player.”

Pimpleton made an eight-yard catch with six seconds remaining in Saskatchewan’s 29-16 victory. As Pimpleton turned upfield, Williams lifted the Redblacks player and drove him to the ground, head-first.

Williams received a 25-yard unnecessary roughness penalty and rough-play disqualification for his actions. Pimpleton was eventually able to walk off the field.

Trending Now

Williams participated in a hearing with the CFL regarding the incident. He also reached out to formally apologize to Pimpleton.

The CFL also levied fines against receiver Charleston Rambo and linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku of the Montreal Alouettes. Both were disciplined for violating the league’s code of conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during celebrations in a 37-31 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

As per CFL policy, the amounts of the fines aren’t disclosed.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

