Victoria police searching for wanted man with history of violence

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on several warrants for intimidation and harassment.

Neil Fahlman is wanted on three unendorsed warrants for Intimidation of the Justice System, Harassing Communications and Criminal Harassment. An unendorsed warrant means, when found and arrested, he will be held for court.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fahlman has a history of violent offences, including convictions for Assault, Assault with a Weapon, and Uttering Threats.

He is believed to be in the Greater Victoria or Okanagan areas.

Fahlman is 37 years old and described as five-feet-11-inches tall with a heavy build.

Anyone who may see him is asked not to approach and call 911 immediately. Calls about his whereabouts can be made to the E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1 or anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.