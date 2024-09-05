Menu

Crime

Victoria police searching for wanted man with history of violence

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 4:40 pm
1 min read
A photo of Neil Fahlman View image in full screen
Neil Fahlman is wanted on several offences and may be in either the Greater Victoria or Okanagan areas. Victoria Police Department
Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on several warrants for intimidation and harassment.

Neil Fahlman is wanted on three unendorsed warrants for Intimidation of the Justice System, Harassing Communications and Criminal Harassment. An unendorsed warrant means, when found and arrested, he will be held for court.

Fahlman has a history of violent offences, including convictions for Assault, Assault with a Weapon, and Uttering Threats.

He is believed to be in the Greater Victoria or Okanagan areas.

Fahlman is 37 years old and described as five-feet-11-inches tall with a heavy build.

Anyone who may see him is asked not to approach and call 911 immediately. Calls about his whereabouts can be made to the E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1 or anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

