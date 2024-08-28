Menu

Canada

Man faces arson charges over hay bale and grass fires surrounding Saskatchewan town

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
A Saskatchewan man faces arson charges for allegedly setting hay bales on fire around a town in the province's west-central region. View image in full screen
A Saskatchewan man faces arson charges for allegedly setting hay bales on fire around a town in the province's west-central region. Global News
MACKLIN, Sask. – A Saskatchewan man faces arson charges over hay bale fires around a town near the Alberta boundary.

RCMP say surveillance video and other evidence helped officers identify and arrest the 25-year-old from Macklin.

He faces charges of arson causing mischief, arson with intent to defraud and theft under $5,000.

RCMP say within the last month, officers responded to more than 15 reports of deliberately set hay bale and grass fires in the area.

The town’s local fire department helped investigate and offered a reward of $26,500 for information leading to an arrest, but RCMP did not say if the reward was paid.

Mounties say the accused is to make a court appearance in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

