Man faces arson charges over hay bale and grass fires surrounding Saskatchewan town

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

MACKLIN, Sask. – A Saskatchewan man faces arson charges over hay bale fires around a town near the Alberta boundary.

RCMP say surveillance video and other evidence helped officers identify and arrest the 25-year-old from Macklin.

He faces charges of arson causing mischief, arson with intent to defraud and theft under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say within the last month, officers responded to more than 15 reports of deliberately set hay bale and grass fires in the area.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The town’s local fire department helped investigate and offered a reward of $26,500 for information leading to an arrest, but RCMP did not say if the reward was paid.

Mounties say the accused is to make a court appearance in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.