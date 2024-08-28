Man faces arson charges over hay bale and grass fires surrounding Saskatchewan town

MACKLIN, Sask. – A Saskatchewan man faces arson charges over hay bale fires around a town near the Alberta boundary.
RCMP say surveillance video and other evidence helped officers identify and arrest the 25-year-old from Macklin.
He faces charges of arson causing mischief, arson with intent to defraud and theft under $5,000.
RCMP say within the last month, officers responded to more than 15 reports of deliberately set hay bale and grass fires in the area.
The town’s local fire department helped investigate and offered a reward of $26,500 for information leading to an arrest, but RCMP did not say if the reward was paid.
Mounties say the accused is to make a court appearance in November.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.
Comments